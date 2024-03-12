A 33-year-old man arrested for allegedly beating his stepfather to death is expected to appear in the Lephalale magistrate's court on Tuesday facing a charge of murder.
The suspect was arrested at his home in Shongwane village and taken into custody in Lephalale after his mother's partner was severely assaulted on Saturday afternoon at about 3pm.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police were summoned to the Lephalale hospital in the early hours of Monday.
On arrival, they found a 54-year-old man had reportedly succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being assaulted two days earlier.
“They opened a case of murder and commenced with investigations which resulted in the apprehension of the son of the deceased's partner,” Ledwaba said.
Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect, who was visiting the couple at their home on a farm, found his mother injured after allegedly being assaulted by her partner.
“The suspect raged over the incident and that resulted in a physical altercation,” he said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, saying domestic-related issues should be resolved amicably.
TimesLIVE
Stepfather dies after 'beating' for assaulting man's mother
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
