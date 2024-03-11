News

LISTEN | How cop put serial rapist he ‘grew up with, knew very well’ behind bars

For half a decade, Pule Morake made it his mission to nab Johannes Tshabile, who terrorised women in Wolmaransstad

11 March 2024 - 21:30

Police officer Pule Morake and convicted serial rapist Johannes Tshabile have known each other “very well” their entire lives...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Five minutes with Bonko Khoza on playing a convicted serial killer on 'Red Ink' ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Court slaps serial rapist with 11 life terms for six-year reign of terror South Africa
  3. POLL | Is Thabo Bester being a brat complaining about jail food and phone ... South Africa
  4. Child rapist gets 25 years after luring victim with a promise of chips South Africa

Most read

  1. Cape woman fights for inheritance after Swiss ‘life partner’ died without ... News
  2. SCA dismisses Zulu Queen Sibongile's appeal on marriage to late king News
  3. LISTEN | ‘This can happen to anyone’: Survivors open up after North West serial ... News
  4. Gauteng health MEC not guilty of medical negligence, rules SCA News
  5. Cash deposits, casino records and loan sharks linked to Nzimande, says ... News

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'