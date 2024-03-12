Union urges striking eThekwini municipal workers to return to work

eThekwini workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have been urged to return to work after a breakthrough in their engagement with the city.
Some of the workforce went on an illegal strike two weeks ago, despite a court order to stop the protest, as they seek salary benchmarking with other metros, particularly Ekurhuleni municipality.
The city has maintained its hands are tied on salary benchmarking because the matter is being negotiated at national level.
The strike has affected service delivery in the city, leaving many suburbs without waste removal, water and electricity. There have been reported acts of violence and intimidation against non-striking workers and destruction of property.
Thirteen workers were arrested for taking part in the wildcat strike last week while more than 70 have been served with notices as the city has tried to curtail the strike.
In an update to the workers on Monday, Samwu national general secretary Dumisane Magagula expressed the union’s support for eThekwini workers' demands and said they were concerned by the city’s failure to “correct” their salaries.
“You are assured the national office bearers fully support the demand and all the initiatives to seek speedy resolution of this matter,” he said.
However, Magagula announced they’ve had positive engagements with mayor Mxolisi Kaunda where they agreed to hold a workshop on benchmarking and salary levels which will be facilitated by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs .
“The processes of the workshop started on March 11 2024 and the report will be shared within 14 days.”
He urged their members to report to work and adhere to the court interdict while they fight it.
“It is necessary to alert members that the interim interdict remains in place until the return date where we will argue for dismissal of the interdict,” Magagula said.
“Members are urged to continue to report for work at their depots daily. Whenever there is any update the office bearers will convene membership meetings and issue communication.”
He said they will represent workers facing disciplinary proceedings and the 13 who would make their second court appearance on Wednesday.
The MK Party is expected to march in Durban on Tuesday in solidarity with the municipal workers.
TimesLIVE
Union urges striking eThekwini municipal workers to return to work
Image: Supplied/eThekwini municipality
TimesLIVE
