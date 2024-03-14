South Africa

Court to hear bid by Magudumana, Bester to stop Showmax documentary

Application will be on the same day documentary is due to start airing

14 March 2024 - 19:09 By TimesLIVE
Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester in court on August 8 2023.
Image: SABC screengrab

The last-minute applications by Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana to stop Showmax from airing its four-part documentary Tracking Thabo Bester will be heard in the Johannesburg high court on Friday. 

MultiChoice said the application will be on the same day that the documentary is due to start airing on Showmax. 

Facebook rapist and murdered Bester and his partner Magudumana each approached the high court this week to stop the airing of the documentary — because, they say, it threatens their rights.

“Showmax has briefed legal counsel and will be vigorously opposing the applications,” MultiChoice said. 

MultiChoice said the allegations against Bester and Magudumana were serious and Showmax strongly believed it was essential for viewers to have the opportunity to watch the documentary and form their own informed opinions.

“Showmax is of the view that the attempt is without legal merit and breaches the constitutional rights of the public.” 

