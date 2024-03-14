South Africa

WATCH | AKA and Tibz murder suspects back in court

14 March 2024 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC.

Five of the seven men suspected of the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

The two other suspects, brothers, Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande are waiting for the finalisation of their extradition from Eswatini.

TimesLIVE

