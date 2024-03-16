According to the confession statement, the trio drove to Katlehong at Palm Ridge to a traditional healer they referred to as “Mkhulu from Swaziland”.
Meyiwa's killers paid R100k and R50 initial consultation fee for inyanga who told killers they would succeed
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The traditional healer who told Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers the murder would be a success and offered protection muti was initially paid R50 and later R5,000 after the successful execution of the murder.
The Pretoria high court on Friday heard Muzikawkhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya's confession which introduces two new people who allegedly entered the Vosloorus home when Meyiwa was killed.
Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Reading out the confession, state witness Col Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho said Sibiya had confessed that his friends, Marco Buthelezi and Makhimba Buthelezi, both from Nongoma, had entered the Vosloorus house and demanded the cellphones of those present
According to Sibiya, the Buthelezis called him during the week of the murder at the hostel he was staying in Vosloorus to tell him about a job.
When they arrived at his place the same day, he said Marco told him they had been hired by singer and actress Kelly Khumalo to kill Meyiwa.
“I asked the suspect which Kelly and which Senzo? The suspect said Kelly Khumalo and Senzo Meyiwa, they are the people we are talking about. I asked them if they already charged the money and they said yes. They charged R100,000. Both Marco and Makhimba charged for the killing,” he said.
Sibiya said Marco had dreadlocks, wore a hoodie and wool hat, and Makhimba wore a red cap while he wore a white cap.
'I was paid R45k after Senzo Meyiwa's murder': Ntanzi's detailed confession
According to the confession statement, the trio drove to Katlehong at Palm Ridge to a traditional healer they referred to as “Mkhulu from Swaziland”.
Sibiya said they always consulted the traditional healer before committing crimes.
“Marco is the one who explained to the traditional healer (Mkhulu) that we want to check if we are going to succeed in doing this job. He further mentioned to Mkhulu that we are going to kill Senzo Meyiwa and we were bought or hired by Kelly Khumalo who was the girlfriend to Senzo Meyiwa.
“Marco told us that Kelly wants money from Senzo but he never told Mkhulu that. Mkhulu checked for us and said we are going to succeed to kill the said person and he also gave us protection medicine and belts to put on the arms or around our waist which was going to make us succeed in killing him and to protect us from any danger,” he said.
According to Sibiya's confession, “Mkhulu” was paid R50 for checking the job’s success and later paid R5,000 when the murder was successfully executed.
The confession states that on the day of the murder, Sibiya was fetched by the Buthelezis and they drove to Vosloorus.
He alleges that on the way Marco received a call which he claimed was from Kelly asking their whereabouts.
“I heard Marco answering the phone and said we are on the way. After dropping the call he told us that Kelly is calling and wants to know if we are coming, then we alighted at the corner and walked on foot to the house,” said Sibiya.
Sibiya said Marco was the only one in possession of a gun.
He said after discussions of who would play which role, he decided to stand outside and keep watch while the Buthelezis entered the house.
They had decided to make the hit look like a robbery.
“They entered and closed the door and demanded money and cellphones. According to them, they said they found three people in the house — that was Meyiwa and two girls in the dining room. One of those two girls was Kelly. They said Meyiwa refused with the cellphones [sic] and he stood and grabbed each other with Marco.
“Marco took the firearm and shot at him. Kelly ran to the bedroom and came back while they were still pushing each other. The sound of the firearm went out as a result. Kelly ran back to the bedroom then the shot came two times again and they came out running and we ran to the car which was parked at the corner of the street. We drove to the hostel and they said they never took anything — cellphones or money,” he said.
The next day, Sibiya said he received money from Marco which he said he had collected from Kelly.
“He gave me R30,000 for my share. We agreed to go give Mkhulu R5,000 for his assistance in this job. Mkhulu helped us to rinse ourselves with other medicines to remove the bad luck.”
Sibiya said the gun that was used in the murder, which was owned by Marco, was sold to a Mthobisi Sithole from Umsinga in KwaZulu-Natal.
Makhimbi was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and Marco was killed by police in Daveyton during an attempted arrest, he said.
During cross-examination, Sibiya's lawyer, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu argued that Marco was deceased and thus unable to give evidence.
