South Africa

Sailors en route to Cape Town plucked from life raft in deep-sea rescue

Ship diverted to pick up life raft

16 March 2024 - 13:02 By TImes LIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SAMSA coordinated a dramatic rescue effort in the mid-Atlantic this week
SAMSA coordinated a dramatic rescue effort in the mid-Atlantic this week
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two sailors were rescued and one is presumed drowned after their yacht sank about 2,400km southwest of Cape Town this week, the South African Maritime Safety Authority has confirmed.

The sailors were rescued on Wednesday from a life raft after swift intervention by South Africa’s Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre which requested a passing ship, the FRONT POLLUX, to divert its course to the accident location. The yacht, NINA POPE, had been on its way to Cape Town from Tristan da Cunha, Samsa said on Friday.

“Despite challenging conditions, with winds up to 74km/h and sea swells of up to eight metres, the FRONT POLLUX managed to recover two male survivors from a life raft near the reported position,” it said. “Unfortunately, a third seafarer, the skipper of the NINA POPE and a German national, could not be saved and is presumed to have gone down with the vessel.

“The survivors, one with dual Swiss/US citizenship and the other Brazilian, have since communicated with their respective embassies in Cape Town, facilitated by the FRONT POLLUX. Both individuals did not require medical assistance and are currently en route to Cape Town. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) emergency operations centre (EOC) is assisting with their arrival early next week.”

Samsa commended the various stakeholders involved for a remote rescue under difficult circumstances.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ship abandoned in Red Sea faces unknown fate, sources say

A cargo ship abandoned four days ago in the Gulf of Aden after it was hit by missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis is still floating despite taking in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Two killed after barge hits bridge near China's Guangzhou, plunging vehicles in water

Two people were killed after a barge collided with a bridge over a waterway in China's Pearl River Delta near Guangzhou city, causing part of the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Family’s agony as search continues for Joburg woman washed off bridge

Nomsa Zulu has been missing since a flash flood hit her car at an intersection last Friday
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bester and Magudumana fail to block Showmax doccie from airing South Africa
  2. Meyiwa's killers paid R100k and R50 initial consultation fee for inyanga who ... South Africa
  3. 'I was paid R45k after Senzo Meyiwa's murder': Ntanzi's detailed confession South Africa
  4. Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for ... South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court