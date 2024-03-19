South Africa

Fire at UKZN's Westville campus after student protest

University opens case of arson after part of chemistry building was damaged

19 March 2024 - 18:18
UKZN has opened a case of arson after a venue at its chemistry building at the Westville campus was set alight on Tuesday.
Image: Screengrab

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has opened a case of arson after a lecture venue in the chemistry building at the Westville campus was set alight during a protest on Tuesday.

Students embarked on a campus shutdown on Tuesday morning and clashed with security guards who tried to stop them.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the university's risk management services (RMS) was investigating an arson attack. Zondo said based on preliminary information one or more arsonists set fire to a lecture venue in the chemistry building.

She said the fire caused “significant damage” to the furniture and structure of the venue.

“Prompt intervention by RMS successfully contained the flames, preventing further harm to the surrounding areas. The police and emergency fire services were promptly summoned to the scene. As a precautionary measure, the building was immediately evacuated,” said Zondo.

On Monday, some students protested over the cutting of the bus service, saying it was an act of “injustice and disrespect” to students.

Zondo said university management condemned the violence and appealed to students to refrain from engaging in criminal behaviour. She said such acts of violence, disruption and property destruction not only endanger lives but also jeopardise the university's vital infrastructure and resources, upon which countless students rely.

Zondo said the security personnel remain vigilant and are actively monitoring the situation on campus.

