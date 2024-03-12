Emalahleni police under fire after TUT student dies after assault outside res
Ipid is investigating a case of brutality as students voice their anger
12 March 2024 - 17:16
Angry Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students marched to the Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) police station on Tuesday to demand answers after a fellow student died at the weekend — allegedly at the hands of police. ..
