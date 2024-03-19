POLL | Will you heed the call to use water sparingly?

Access to water is becoming more compromised and Johannesburg residents have been urged to use supplies sparingly to preserve the natural resource.
TimesLIVE reported the worst water-wasters in Johannesburg are in Alexandra, the city centre and pockets of Soweto. Authorities appealed to residents to cut down on consumption as they tried to come to grips with infrastructure and power problems.
The struggle to meet demand comes after the critical City Power Eikenhof substation, which supplies Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station with electricity, was again tripped by lightning at 8.45pm on Monday.
Rand Water said a City Power technical team was dispatched to the site to reset the facility.
“The extent of the power trip on Rand Water's pumping has not been established. An update will be provided once the City Power technical team has reset the substation,” it said.
Earlier this month a similar event led to further technical problems and water outages of up to 10 days in some suburbs.
