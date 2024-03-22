South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court

22 March 2024 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The five men accused of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa will appear at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The judge presiding over the matter, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, was visibly unhappy about the absence of one of the defence lawyers in the trial, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, when the matter resumed on Wednesday.

On Monday the trial was postponed after Mngomezulu said he needed time to prepare before the state called its next two witnesses.

