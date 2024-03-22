The five men accused of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa will appear at the Pretoria high court on Friday.
The judge presiding over the matter, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, was visibly unhappy about the absence of one of the defence lawyers in the trial, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, when the matter resumed on Wednesday.
On Monday the trial was postponed after Mngomezulu said he needed time to prepare before the state called its next two witnesses.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
