Police are looking for six suspects who left a 30-year-old man for dead after chopping off both his hands on Wednesday last week.
Police said the man was walking on Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman, near Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), when he was attacked.
A case of attempted murder has been opened.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was accosted by the suspects who were driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie. He was held up at gunpoint and forced into the bakkie and the suspects tied his hands and legs.
“The suspects told him they were going to kill him. They then drove with him into bushes.”
Mdhluli said the armed men chopped off the man's hands, took them and fled.
He said the victim was helped by security officers.
“Police and medical personnel were summoned and the victim was taken to hospital.”
Police search for suspects who ‘chopped off man’s hands and fled with them’
Victim attacked in Vosman near Emalahleni
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
