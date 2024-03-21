South Africa

Duo arrested for murder of Dr Michael Isabelle reveal their 'accomplice' was fatally wounded by Isabelle

21 March 2024 - 14:40
The funeral service of Dr Michael Isabelle at Nasrec Memorial Park Johannesburg. Photo Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Police on Thursday said they had arrested two suspects linked to the murder and robbery of a medical doctor at his surgery in Soweto last month.

On February 26, three men entered the practice rooms of Dr Michael Isabelle in Dobsonville claiming one of them needed medical assistance.

As they entered the consulting room, witnesses heard gunshots and the three fled the scene with two cellphones and a vehicle they stole from the scene.

The doctor was rushed to a local clinic for gunshot wounds but died at the clinic, police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.

“Investigations were conducted and evidence was collected for further analysis. Two suspects were arrested this [Thursday] morning at their homes in Alexandra where some of the victim’s belongings were found and two unlicensed firearms were seized,” she said.

The pair alleged that their accomplice and third suspect died in the car while fleeing the scene after allegedly being shot by the doctor during the robbery.

They claimed to have dumped his body and informed his family where to find him and proceeded to burn the stolen car, Muridili said.

“The investigating team, comprising members from the Soweto serious and violent crimes unit, Johannesburg crime intelligence, crime scene management, Soweto K9, SAPS Orlando, Gauteng Traffic and Johannesburg metro police, is following up on information regarding the third suspect as well as the vehicle.”

The duo is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday, March 25 on charges of murder, robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

TimesLIVE

