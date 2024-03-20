South Africa

Suspect in Mpumalanga cop killing to appear in court on Friday

20 March 2024 - 18:41 By TimesLIVE
A man wanted ion connection the murder of a police captain was arrested in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A man who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Capt Sibusiso Bethwell Mthombothi in Kanyamazane in January is expected to appear in court on Friday. 

The suspect, aged 32, was arrested in Kabokweni by members of the Mpumalanga police’s tracking team, crime intelligence and the tactical response team. 

 Mthombothi was shot dead on January 13 and was also robbed of his service firearm. 

The suspect fled the scene and went into hiding before police received information regarding his whereabouts and arrested him. 

“He is expected to appear at Pienaar periodical court on Friday on a murder charge, however more charges could be added as the investigation continues,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli. 

TimesLIVE

