The Verulam water crisis committee has written to the uMmngeni-Uthukela Water board, challenging the proposed water price hike by eThekwini municipality and deems the increase unreasonable.
The metro revealed the 14.9% water hike in a new draft budget unveiled on Tuesday, with the city mayor Mxolisi Kaunda stating that the increase was due to the uMngeni-Uthukela Water average increase of 9.5%.
In the letter, the committee’s spokesperson Roshan Lil-Ruthan said they believe the increase will have grave consequences for communities, especially given the ongoing water scarcity they have been experiencing for the past 230 days.
“Kaunda stated that the proposed increase is a result of the price increase from the board. While we understand the need for sustainable financial practices, we firmly believe that the suggested average increase of 9.5% is unreasonable and unacceptable,” he said.
“This burden is disproportionately felt by the residents who have already been enduring severe water shortages, affecting their daily lives, livelihoods and overall wellbeing. This increase is higher than the prevailing figures.”
Lil-Ruthan urged the uMngeni-Uthukela Water board to reconsider the “drastic” increase and initiate urgent consultations with the affected residents.
Verulam residents rally against proposed water price hike
Water crisis committee says 9.5% increase burden is disproportionately felt by residents, who have endured severe water shortages for 230 days
Image: 123RF
The Verulam water crisis committee has written to the uMmngeni-Uthukela Water board, challenging the proposed water price hike by eThekwini municipality and deems the increase unreasonable.
The metro revealed the 14.9% water hike in a new draft budget unveiled on Tuesday, with the city mayor Mxolisi Kaunda stating that the increase was due to the uMngeni-Uthukela Water average increase of 9.5%.
In the letter, the committee’s spokesperson Roshan Lil-Ruthan said they believe the increase will have grave consequences for communities, especially given the ongoing water scarcity they have been experiencing for the past 230 days.
“Kaunda stated that the proposed increase is a result of the price increase from the board. While we understand the need for sustainable financial practices, we firmly believe that the suggested average increase of 9.5% is unreasonable and unacceptable,” he said.
“This burden is disproportionately felt by the residents who have already been enduring severe water shortages, affecting their daily lives, livelihoods and overall wellbeing. This increase is higher than the prevailing figures.”
Lil-Ruthan urged the uMngeni-Uthukela Water board to reconsider the “drastic” increase and initiate urgent consultations with the affected residents.
Battle for eThekwini's soul as suspended head of electricity locks horns with city manager
He said it was paramount that the board understand the gravity of this situation and the impact it has on their lives.
Such a significant increase in water prices, coupled with the prevailing water crisis, is likely to exacerbate the socio-economic hardships faced by communities, Lil-Ruthan said.
“The hard-working residents of Verulam should not be burdened with unjustifiable tariff increases, especially when access to a basic necessity like water has been severely compromised. We implore your utmost consideration and proactive engagement in this matter.”
The committee requested immediate consultation with the board to discuss alternative solutions that will address the financial constraints, if any, faced by the board while minimising the adverse effects on the residents of Verulam.
Lil-Ruthan said they are ready to engage constructively, bringing forward their perspectives and seeking a balanced approach that accounts for the wellbeing of all stakeholders involved.
The increase by the city has been strongly opposed by opposition parties in the city.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
eThekwini wants Samwu officials jailed or fined and to pay R3m for illegal strike
New eThekwini municipality proposed tariff hikes will 'punish ratepayers' say objectors
'Send in SANDF water tankers': DA calls on government to intervene in water crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos