Politics

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda survives motion to have him removed from office

Motion by IFP to remove him from office fails despite support from EFF

31 January 2024 - 16:25 By Lwazi Hlangu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Councillors indicate their support of the motion to have eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda removed from office during the council meeting in Durban on Wednesday.
Councillors indicate their support of the motion to have eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda removed from office during the council meeting in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Embattled eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda narrowly survived a second motion to remove him from office, despite the EFF voting against him.

The motion for Kaunda’s removal failed thanks to smaller parties who voted against it. Of the 209 councillors present, 109 opposed it, two abstained and 98 supported the motion.

The motion was raised by IFP caucus leader Mduduzi Nkosi, who said the city had been subjected to a number of “embarrassments”.

“His leadership … residents endure the highest increases in tariffs, the city has written off billions in UIFW [unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful] expenditure, the municipality has experienced the most unstable investor interest and most erratic cash flow patterns,” he said.

Municipality, not water board, to blame for eThekwini dry taps, says DA

The DA says the uMngeni-uThukela Water board is not to blame for the eThekwini water crisis because it's the municipality that is failing residents ...
Politics
1 day ago

EFF caucus leader Themba Mvubu reiterated that their relationship was that of cooperation, not coalition, and suggested that the ANC had not consulted them.

“Part of cooperating with each other is to respect each other when you’re about to take such decisions. We told the ANC last year that they can not pass any motion without involving us because no one commands the majority,” said Mvubu.

He said they would continue voting with the ANC on matters where they agreedand oppose them when not in agreement, such as this one.

“The EFF only accounts at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela house.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Goal of opposition is to prevent ANC effecting change: Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says opponents want to deprive his party of the ability to change people’s lives by snatching power.
Politics
19 hours ago

Protest marks start of important eThekwini council meeting

The DA wants uMngeni-uThukela Water to take over the role of water delivery to communities from eThekwini municipality.
Politics
20 hours ago

EFF fuming over high court ruling preventing suspended MPs from attending Sona

The EFF is fuming over the Western Cape High Court ruling preventing six senior members from attending next week's state of the nation address.
Politics
23 hours ago

Phoenix residents block entrances and exits in protest over water issues

Phoenix residents blocked access into and out of the area north of Durban on Monday in protest over ongoing water supply issues.
News
3 days ago

Will DA’s call to dissolve eThekwini municipality end ANC-EFF marriage?

Opposition parties say they will support the call
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pandor says Global South should support UN aid agency in Palestine after rich ... Politics
  2. EFF fuming over high court ruling preventing suspended MPs from attending Sona Politics
  3. Ekurhuleni finance MMC accused of violating Municipal Finance Management Act Politics
  4. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda survives motion to have him removed from office Politics
  5. WATCH | 'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a ... Politics

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances