South Africa

Former director of Steinhoff group Stephanus Grobler granted bail

26 March 2024 - 07:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It is alleged Steinhoff's then CEO Markus Jooste, who is deceased, and Stephanus Johannes Grobler conducted racketeering activities within the group as it was captured by some executive employees.
It is alleged Steinhoff's then CEO Markus Jooste, who is deceased, and Stephanus Johannes Grobler conducted racketeering activities within the group as it was captured by some executive employees.
Image: Bloomberg

Former director of the Steinhoff group Stephanus Johannes Grobler, 64 — who is facing charges of racketeering, three counts of fraud worth R21bn, manipulation of financial statements and failure to report fraudulent activities — has been granted bail.

On Monday the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court granted him R150,000 bail. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it is alleged between 2014 and 2016 then CEO Markus Johannes Jooste, who is deceased, and Grobler conducted racketeering activities within the Steinhoff group as it was captured by some executive employees.

“During that period it is alleged Jooste played a major role in the management of the criminal enterprise. Furthermore, it is alleged Grobler created documentation of transactions that supported the fraudulent transactions used to inflate and falsify the annual financial statement of the Steinhoff Group,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Steinhoff was a multinational holding company listed in Germany and South Africa and was officially liquidated on October 13 2023. Its holdings were in the retail sector, primarily in furniture and household goods, and included a 43.8% stake in the South Africa Pepkor group.

Markus Jooste: A thoroughly unpleasant man

Few will mourn the former Steinhoff CEO who killed himself rather than face the music for one of South Africa’s biggest frauds.
Business Times
2 days ago

Asking the court to release him on bail, Grobler said he intends to plead not guilty to the charges and would prove his innocence.

The state opposed his bail application as it said Grobler committed a serious offence which carries a penalty clause of R1bn or a life sentence.

Mahanjana said the prosecutor told the court the accused was a flight risk because he is a “citizen of the world” with business connections all over the globe.

Magistrate Nicca Setshogoe granted him bail with conditions he should report to Brooklyn police station twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

“He should hand over his two passports to the investigating officer and he is not allowed to apply for a new one. He should hand over his two firearms to police. He is not allowed to leave Gauteng without informing the investigation officer. He must not interfere with state witnesses,” Mahanjana said.

“The matter was postponed to June 26 for the finalisation of investigations.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Jooste’s final steps along cliff path of no return

Markus Jooste’s death by suicide on Thursday was probably planned — and reveals the former Steinhoff CEO had nowhere left to hide
News
2 days ago

Justice was closing in on Jooste — slowly but surely

Markus Jooste's suicide will help to lay to rest the belief that the rich will always get away with it
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Jooste took home more than R650m from Steinhoff International in 4 years

When the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) hit Markus Jooste with almost half a billion rand fine this week, they took into account he earned ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa
  2. KZN paediatrician found murdered in boot of her car South Africa
  3. POLL | Did Markus Jooste have an easy escape? South Africa
  4. Police intercept car stolen in Midrand near Grobler’s Bridge border post South Africa
  5. Ntuli denies link to getaway car used in Meyiwa murder, saying he used vehicle ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest