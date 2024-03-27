Life behind bars for man who killed three family members in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Mthunzini on Wednesday sentenced Ntuthuko Mthethwa to four life terms for murdering three family members in Eshowe in April last year.

“On the evening of April 12 2023, the Mkhize family was attacked by two armed suspects who shot at six family members. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and the other three were taken to hospital,” said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said Mthethwa, 35, was arrested the next day.

“The investigating officer successfully opposed the accused’s several bids for bail and was kept behind bars until his sentencing on Wednesday.”

Netshiunda said Mthethwa was sentenced to a life term for each murder and another life term for attempted murder, as well as an additional 22 years in prison.

Police are still searching for Sicelo Dambayi Sikhakhane, 33, believed to be the second suspect.

