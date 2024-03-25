Former security officer gets 20 years for execution-style killing during July riots
Judge says though the incident happened at the height of the unrest, it was not related to it
25 March 2024 - 17:16
A former security company employee was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the execution-style killing of a Verulam man during the July 2021 riots...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.