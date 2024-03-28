13-year-old boy sole survivor of car crash that wiped out his family

A 13-year-old boy was the only survivor of a crash that killed his parents and his two siblings in Limpopo last week.

On Saturday morning, the boy was travelling in a Toyota Corolla with his father, 63, his mother, 50, and his two sisters aged 29 and three. Another woman, their neighbour, was also in the car.

As they were approaching ga-Moraba village in the Leboeng policing area in Sekhukhune district, the driver of the Toyota allegedly lost control of the car, leading it to collide head-on with a MAN truck.

“The couple, their 29-year-old and three-year-old daughters and the neighbour died at the scene. The third child, 13-year-old boy, survived with serious injuries,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

The truck driver, who was travelling alone, was unscathed. Mashaba said a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving were opened for investigation.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), 12,436 people lost their lives in car accidents in 2023 but a significant 10.2% of the victims were children aged 0 to 14 years.

“The RTMC calls for greater co-operation from motorists to reduce the number of children who are injured or killed on the roads. We believe that a small investment in child seats and restraints can go a long way in saving our children’s lives,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.