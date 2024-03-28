The City of Johannesburg launched a licensing truck in Tshepisong in Region C, west of Johannesburg, this week.
The launch forms part of an Easter road safety campaign to encourage motorists to renew vehicle licence discs before travelling and pay outstanding traffic fines to avoid further penalties.
Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku encouraged residents to make use of the services of the truck to save them having to travel long distances to licensing offices.
Other services offered by the truck include the booking and writing of learners’ licences and renewal of drivers’ licences. The truck will move from community to community in Johannesburg.
Licensing truck brings services closer to Joburg communities
Image: Supplied
The City of Johannesburg launched a licensing truck in Tshepisong in Region C, west of Johannesburg, this week.
The launch forms part of an Easter road safety campaign to encourage motorists to renew vehicle licence discs before travelling and pay outstanding traffic fines to avoid further penalties.
Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku encouraged residents to make use of the services of the truck to save them having to travel long distances to licensing offices.
Other services offered by the truck include the booking and writing of learners’ licences and renewal of drivers’ licences. The truck will move from community to community in Johannesburg.
READ MORE
Atteridgeville gets smart licensing centre
Pay fines now or risk arrest at Easter roadblocks, Cape Town tells motorists
FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos