Licensing truck brings services closer to Joburg communities

28 March 2024 - 07:51 By Motoring Staff
The truck offers car and driver's licence renewal and will move from community to community in Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

The City of Johannesburg launched a licensing truck in Tshepisong in Region C, west of Johannesburg, this week.

The launch forms part of an Easter road safety campaign to encourage motorists to renew vehicle licence discs before travelling and pay outstanding traffic fines to avoid further penalties.

Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku encouraged residents to make use of the services of the truck to save them having to travel long distances to licensing offices.

Other services offered by the truck include the booking and writing of learners’ licences and renewal of drivers’ licences. ​The truck will move from community to community in Johannesburg.

