South Africa

Trio arrested in connection with attack in which man's hands were chopped off

28 March 2024 - 08:18
Six suspects attacked the man in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police made a breakthrough and arrested three suspects in Vosman on Wednesday night after an attack in which a man's hands were chopped off.

The trio, aged between 20 and 55, is expected to appear in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of attempted murder.

A 30-year-old man was left for dead after his hands were chopped off with a panga last week.

This is after he was accosted by six suspects driving a green Opel Corsa bakkie. He was held up at gunpoint and forced into the bakkie and the suspects tied his hands and legs.

Police initially said the suspects fled the scene with the severed hands but discovered the hands on Monday after revisiting the crime scene.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said details on the suspects' whereabouts were received and the information was operationalised which led the team to premises in Vosman near Witbank.

“On Wednesday night, it was proved that indeed hard work pays off as the team managed to corner the three suspects,” he said.

Mdhluli said the victim is still recovering in hospital.

TimesLIVE

