South Africa

Police find man’s chopped off hands

27 March 2024 - 07:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six suspects attacked the man in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Six suspects attacked the man in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police discovered a 30-year-old man's chopped off hands on Monday after revisiting the crime scene where he was left for dead.

Last Wednesday the man was attacked by six suspects who chopped off his hands using a panga.

Police said the man was walking on Kroomdraai Road towards Extension 16 in Vosman, near Emalahleni (formerly Witbank), when he was attacked.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was accosted by the suspects driving in a green Opel Corsa bakkie. He was held up at gunpoint and forced into the bakkie and the suspects tied his hands and legs.

He said investigators are probing an attempted murder case.

“ Detectives from Vosman, the K9 unit, criminal record centre and the investigative psychology unit revisited the scene on Monday afternoon to search for the victim's hands. This latest development will form part of the broader investigation,” said Mdhluli.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police search for suspects who ‘chopped off man’s hands and fled with them’

Police are looking for six suspects who left a 30-year-old man for dead after chopping off both his hands on Wednesday last week.
News
2 days ago

Three Zimbabweans nabbed with suspected stolen diesel in Mpumalanga

Police arrested three Zimbabweans and confiscated 2,187 litres of suspected stolen diesel in Ogies, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Life imprisonment for man who shot dead Mbombela deputy sheriff

The Mpumalanga High Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced Hendry Dlamini to life imprisonment for the murder of Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa
  2. Witness tells how he tried many times to kill lawyer involved with gangsters South Africa
  3. Tech puts brakes on taxi driver, 24, facing fines worth nearly R400k South Africa
  4. Police find man’s chopped off hands South Africa
  5. Two more suspects, including a police officer, arrested for kidnapping cousins ... South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
Basetsana Kumalo speaks outside court after defamation victory