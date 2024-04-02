South Africa

R500 bail for 'drunk' driver who crashed into Jacob Zuma's convoy

02 April 2024 - 17:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former president Jacob Zuma of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was travelling in a convoy when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his official state armoured vehicle.
Former president Jacob Zuma of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was travelling in a convoy when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his official state armoured vehicle.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A 52-year-old man who was arrested after he crashed into former president Jacob Zuma’s official convoy on Thursday was granted R500 bail.

The man appeared in the Eshowe magistrate's court on Tuesday.

He is charged with reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence.

“He was granted bail of R500 and the case was remanded to May 3 for further investigations,” said Natasha Kara, KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson.

Zuma and his protectors were unharmed in the crash, which occurred while he was travelling to Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal. The accident happened about 6.30pm on the R66, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

No-one was injured including members of the presidential protection services (PPS).

Police said Zuma was evacuated and taken to his home.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident

A man has been arrested in connection with a car accident involving former president Jacob Zuma, police confirmed on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Former president Jacob Zuma escapes unhurt in car accident — report

Former president Jacob Zuma was involved in a car accident but suffered no injuries, it was reported on Friday morning.
Politics
4 days ago

Policewoman killed in Durban highway crash

A Durban policewoman died when a truck veered out of control on the M7 Durban-bound and ploughed into two police vehicles, two trucks and two cars.
News
2 months ago

MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

The MK Party on Thursday said it would immediately appeal the IEC’s decision to remove Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent bid to block arrest fails South Africa
  2. Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo South Africa
  3. R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba ... South Africa
  4. Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes South Africa
  5. Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges
AKA's alleged killers arrive for ongoing bail application