Politics

Former president Jacob Zuma escapes unhurt in car accident — report

29 March 2024 - 10:40
MK party leader Jacob Zuma has survived a car accident, according to reports. File photo.
MK party leader Jacob Zuma has survived a car accident, according to reports. File photo.
Image: MKP/Emacous Photography

Former president Jacob Zuma was involved in a car accident but suffered no injuries, it was reported on Friday morning.

According to the SABC, Zuma was on his way to campaign for the newly formed MK Party in Eshowe on Thursday at the time of the accident. 

Zuma and the other occupants he was travelling with were injured, a leader of the party, Musa Mkhize, told the broadcaster.

Providing an update on how Zuma is doing, Mkhize said: “The former president is being kept in a very safe space and he's well and good.

“What happened last night [Thursday], I must say that unfortunately we have been waiting for it to happen and it has happened because [Zuma] was warned that before the day of elections, he will be lying in hospital.”

Mkhize would not confirm if Zuma received medical treatment.

Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident

A man has been arrested in connection with a car accident involving former president Jacob Zuma, police confirmed on Friday.
News
7 hours ago

The accident comes a day after the Electoral Commission (IEC) endorsed objections to the former president's nomination to stand for parliament.

Zuma was nominated by the MK Party as its main candidate for the National Assembly despite him having a criminal record. The criminal record stems from a 15-month prison sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021.

The MK Party said it would appeal against the IEC’s decision.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list

The MK Party on Thursday said it would immediately appeal the IEC’s decision to remove Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Round 2 in ANC vs MK Party court battle in Durban

The ANC will square off against the MK Party in the Durban high court  on Wednesday a day after losing its first battle to the fledging party formed ...
Politics
2 days ago

IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC not giving MK party free airtime with court action, says Mbalula

The ANC's litigation against the MK party is to protect the ANC's heritage, says secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
2 days ago
