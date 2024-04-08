Bad weather causes damage to 26 Western Cape schools as more rain expected

“We want our children learning and at school, but in light of the level of the warnings, we felt it is better to be safe than sorry.”
Numerous roads remained closed on Monday as heavy rain continued to fall across the region, and the province warned that mobile health services may also be affected.
Gale-force wind also fuelled several fires over the weekend, with homes destroyed in the wine lands and in the Sunny Cove area between Fish Hoek and Glencairn.
Heavy rainfall helped douse the fires which have since been contained.
“Unfortunately, many residents have been negatively affected and lost their homes,” the province said.
“Officials from the Western Cape department of infrastructure are assessing the impact of the weather on several houses in the Cape Town and Winelands municipalities.”
Massive waves also battered the False Bay coastline on Saturday, with some seafront restaurants forced to take precautionary measures such as removing furniture and windows.
Table Mountain National Park also closed some of its most popular sites as a precautionary measure.
“While the Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point as it's commonly known) remains open, the funicular service is suspended due to high winds. Boulders Penguin Colony remains accessible for visitors,” the South African National Parks Board said in a statement. “However, for safety reasons, the Oudekraal and Newlands picnic site, Deer Park, Rhodes Memorial and Lions Head trails are closed until further notice.
Twenty-six Western Cape schools have so far reported weather-related damage as a major storm continues to ravage much of the province, the Western Cape government reported on Monday.
Schools, roads and power infrastructure form part of a long list of storm impacts due to the cut-off low-weather system renowned for violent winds and downpours.
Several towns have reported power outages since the storm first made landfall on Saturday.
“I am deeply concerned by the impact that the wind has had on electricity infrastructure,” Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in a statement after a briefing by the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.
“We saw the collapse of pylons in the Central Karoo in February which according to Eskom was as a result of high winds, and I remain concerned about the possible impact that the wind may still have,” Winde said.
He said the school closures were a precautionary measure to ensure pupil safety.
