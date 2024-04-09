South Africa

17 arrested as City Power tries to curb cable theft, infrastructure vandalism

09 April 2024 - 07:15
City Power says it is intensifying efforts to stop cable theft and vandalism. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Seventeen people have been arrested for charges including theft, tampering with infrastructure and possession of stolen electricity property in Johannesburg in the past two weeks.

This as City Power continues to intensify efforts to stop cable theft and vandalism.

Last week two women were arrested in the inner-city. The two were nabbed in Hillbrow for tampering with essential infrastructure and bribery, said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. 

"This came after a disconnection operation undertaken in the area where a customer owing close to R17m in unpaid electricity bills was cut off," he said. 

The two women are allegedly involved in illegal reconnections in a power supply syndicate.

Meanwhile, two convicted criminals were handed 10-year prison sentences for tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of stolen goods. Mangena said the two men, a Mozambican aged 29 and a 36-year-old South African, were arrested on November 23 2023 and were found guilty on March 26.

He said the arrests exemplify the organisation's seriousness to fight meter tampering.

In another incident, two City Power contractors were arrested last Wednesday for allegedly disconnecting and reconnecting customers' meter boxes in exchange for money. 

“Should customers be found to be involved in the act of tampering, severe penalties will be imposed along with power supply disconnection,” said Mangena.

“Three suspects arrested in Orlando were caught while digging out cables. Before the suspects were handcuffed, they opened fire and some managed to flee from the scene. Police are pursuing them.

“On Thursday one suspect was found in possession of stolen cables. He was charged with tampering and appeared in court on April 5.”

Last Tuesday three Zimbabweans and a South African were arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure after they were caught digging in Mondeor.

“The arrests are a testament to the effectiveness of the utility’s internal controls that have been put in place, coupled with collaboration with communities and law enforcement agencies,” said Mangena.

“The entity’s efforts and determination in the fight against cable theft and vandalism of electricity equipment also demonstrate how much more can be achieved when communities join forces with the local power utility in the fight against the scourge that leaves customers without power supply for prolonged periods.”

TimesLIVE

