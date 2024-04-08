Politics

LISTEN | 'Prison stats demonstrate foreigners are not the primary source of crime' — Cele

08 April 2024 - 14:19
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police minister Bheki Cele says South Africa's prisons hold almost 14,000 foreigners and about 144,000 South Africans.
Police minister Bheki Cele says South Africa's prisons hold almost 14,000 foreigners and about 144,000 South Africans. 
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Police minister Bheki Cele says South Africa's prisons hold almost 14,000 foreigners and about 144,000 South Africans. 

He was briefing media on Sunday to provide an update on successes achieved by the police service in response to serious and violent crimes and crime intelligence improvements. 

Cele said the prison stats indicate it is not true foreigners are the main perpetrators of crime. 

“South Africa's prisons have almost 14,000 foreigners [and about] 144,000 South Africans. So it could not be true that it's only foreigners who are causing crime.”

Crime intelligence-led operations have led to the arrest of more than 3,700 suspects for serious and violent crimes, including murder, extortion and kidnapping over the past 11 months. 

Listen here: 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Police will continue to push back hard on criminality’: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said police remain unapologetic in their aggressive and decisive response to crime.
News
12 hours ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy bandits

Expecting police to resolve crime without a concomitant focus on socioeconomic factors is to kick the can down the road and hope for the best
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Killing suspects a sign of police failure, says expert

Arrests would yield more information and further arrests, says security analyst.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen’s ‘why are they coming to the Western Cape’ election jab causes a ... Politics
  2. RECORDED | MK Party challenges IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Malema prepared to offer EFF votes to ANC but with one condition — ... Politics
  4. POLL | Should Zuma's MK Party accept its leader can't be on parliament list? Politics
  5. Steenhuisen warns Western Cape DA voters against complacency Politics

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show