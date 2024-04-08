South Africa

‘Police will continue to push back hard on criminality’: Cele

1,171 intelligence-led takedowns conducted by police from April 2023 to date

08 April 2024 - 07:50
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Several alleged gang members recently died in Mariannhill in KwaZulu-Natal in a shootout with police.
Several alleged gang members recently died in Mariannhill in KwaZulu-Natal in a shootout with police.
Image: Nolo Moima

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said police remain unapologetic in their aggressive and decisive response to crime.

Cele said more than 150 suspects were shot and killed from April 2023 to date.

He said this includes the September 2023 fatal shooting of 19 cash-in-transit heist suspects in Makhado in Limpopo when they opted to engage in a gun battle with police instead of surrendering.

The minister said criminals have waged a war on communities and have become brazen, testing the authority of the state by attacking police officers.

There is no doubt these criminals and many others are ruthless and arrogant. Their actions demonstrate they will eliminate anything and anyone who stands in their way,” he said.

Cele was providing an update on successes achieved by police in response to serious and violent crimes.

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy bandits

Expecting police to resolve crime without a concomitant focus on socioeconomic factors is to kick the can down the road and hope for the best
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“Criminals are warned that if they engage police instead of surrendering, they will come out short. We are clear. Police will continue to protect communities and push back hard on criminality.”

Cele said the police crime intelligence division has been rejuvenated and bolstered to identify and infiltrate syndicates. 

He said officers on the ground will protect their lives without hesitation and preserve the lives of innocent community members when the need arises.

“From April 2023 to date, 1,171 intelligence-led takedowns were conducted by the police service. These specialised operations involve weeks, and at times months, of planning, surveillance and monitoring of targets. They involve highly skilled detectives working together with members of tactical units who execute arrests.”

Cele said to date 3,749 suspects have been arrested during intelligence-led takedowns. These include 173 for murder, 57 for extortion and kidnapping and 164 for property-related crimes.

He said about 1,510 drug-related and 214 illicit mining arrests were made from April to date during intelligence-led takedowns.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest

A Johannesburg metro police officer has died after allegedly being shot by police officers trying to arrest her son for alleged reckless driving.
News
16 hours ago

Two KZN suspects arrested after 'kidnapping six, demanding ransom'

Two KwaZulu-Natal suspects aged 33 and 41 have been arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly kidnapped six people and demanded a ransom.
News
18 hours ago

We must support those who police the police

We have seen an increase in the number of police operations to capture criminals, especially heavily armed gangs, ending up in shoot-outs between ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ipid investigates shoot-outs between police and suspects in KZN and Mpumalanga

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it has started investigating the killings of suspects in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JMPD officer loses her life in violent bid to protect her son from arrest South Africa
  2. WATCH | Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong ... South Africa
  3. Brothers killed after responding to Facebook Marketplace ad for a TV South Africa
  4. SA and Rwanda now rekindling strained relations, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect? Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show