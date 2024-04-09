South Africa

EMS rescues woman motorist trapped on flooded Tshwane road

09 April 2024 - 08:54
A female motorist who was trapped inside a car in a flooded road in Centurion has been rescued unharmed.
Image: Supplied

A female driver trapped in a flooded road on End Street and Rabie Street was safely rescued on Tuesday morning by Tshwane emergency services (EMS).

According to the emergency services, the woman did not sustain any injuries.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said emergency services responded to one incident of flooding overnight in Cullinan and two on Tuesday morning, including the rescue of the trapped female driver.

“A flooding incident has also been reported in Soshanguve. Emergency services have been dispatched to the area to conduct an assessment,” he said.

Mabaso called on motorists to refrain from crossing flooded low bridges and roads.

Gauteng residents urged to remain alert as rainy weather persists

Gauteng residents have been advised to remain alert and observe safety measures amid severe thundershowers.
1 day ago

“We also call on residents where we have placed barriers to close the road [and] not to open the barriers and cross the road. Please monitor your children. Road conditions are wet. Be mindful of your driving speed and ensure your lights are turned on so you are visible to other road users.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg emergency services said no major incidents were reported overnight throughout the city. However, the city's emergency spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they remain on high alert.

“We are pleading with residents, mostly in low-lying areas, to continue to exercise caution and try to avoid crossing streams when conducting their daily activities,” he said.

“Our church communities must also refrain from visiting streams during the wet weather conditions to avoid incidents where they might be swept away while conducting baptisms or rituals.

“Motorists are encouraged to continue to exercise caution, extend the safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded roads and flooded bridges.”

