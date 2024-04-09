Minister of electricity Dr Ramokgopa briefs media on the implementation of the energy action plan.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Media briefing on the implementation of the energy action plan
Minister of electricity Dr Ramokgopa briefs media on the implementation of the energy action plan.
READ MORE:
SOLLY MSIMANGA | Gauteng’s growth severely impacted by load-shedding while government has no tangible plan
17 arrested as City Power tries to curb cable theft, infrastructure vandalism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos