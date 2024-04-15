South Africa

eThekwini, south coast residents warned of level 5 rainfall

Downpours may result in some areas receiving more than 200mm in 24 hours

15 April 2024 - 11:22
Level 5 rainfall is expected to batter the eThekwini metro and KZN south coast on Monday, with serious destruction already reported in Margate. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Level 5 rainfall is expected to batter the eThekwini metro and south coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, with serious destruction already reported in Margate.

The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has also warned of level 5 disruptive rain which could result in localised flooding. 

According to the South African Weather Service, the downpours may result in some areas receiving more than 200mm in 24 hours.

This may lead to flooding of settlements and roads, damage to houses and displacement of communities over the extreme southeastern part of the province on Monday. 

Areas likely to be affected include eThekwini, Umdoni, Umzumbe and Ray Nkonyeni local municipalities.  

“Our disaster teams have noted the flood damage in Margate last night [Sunday] caused by the severe thunderstorms. Businesses and public infrastructure such as roads and houses have been severely damaged. No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed. Our teams are conducting an assessment,” said KZN Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

Mngadi advised the public to take precautionary measures by moving to safer places and avoiding travelling as bridges may become flooded.

“Disaster teams in all the municipalities have been activated. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter.

“Our teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee a high risk of danger due to inclement weather.”

WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast

Heavy rainfall hit the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night, leaving parts of the Margate CBD, roads and businesses flooded.
News
4 hours ago

Tech to help insurers track climate risks

Santam is developing a geocoding method of pin-pointing properties at risk from fire and flood as severe weather becomes the new normal
Business Times
1 day ago

DR Congo landslide kills at least 12, more than 50 still missing

At least 12 people were killed and more than 50 are still missing after heavy rain caused a ravine to collapse onto a river in southwest Democratic ...
News
4 hours ago
