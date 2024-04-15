Hello smart solar life: Huawei launches FusionSolar Luna 2.0 in SA
This residential Smart String ESS enhances the advantages of solar power and energy storage systems, while mitigating the safety issues associated with them
The launch of Huawei FusionSolar Luna 2.0 Energy Storage System (ESS) by Huawei — leading global provider of digital power products and solutions — represents an important step in the technological advancement of energy storage systems in SA.
Given the country’s frequent power outages and unstable electricity supply, energy storage systems have become increasingly vital. By capturing and storing renewable energy like solar power, they provide an alternative power source for SA's electricity needs. Additionally, they contribute to balancing the power grid, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing electricity costs.
But, in a challenging electricity-scarce environment like SA, ensuring the safety of energy storage systems is crucial. These systems involve electrical equipment and battery technology, and improper installation or maintenance may lead to risks such as fires, electrical hazards and even adverse environmental impacts.
Ideal for residences and small, medium and macro enterprises, the FusionSolar Luna 2.0 aims to enhance the advantages that solar power and energy storage systems offer, while also mitigating the safety issues associated with them — and to do so while supporting seamless on-grid/off-grid switchover.
The Huawei FusionSolar Luna 2.0 offers intelligent energy storage, which allows each module to charge and discharge independently, with more backup time
This modular Smart String ESS comes in different scopes — a 10kW with 5kWh battery capacity per module, expandable to 30kWh.
It has an intelligent monitoring and management system, which helps to ensure less downtime and a better return on investment. Additionally, it offers intelligent energy storage, which allows each module to charge and discharge independently, with more backup time.
Unlike many other brands' products, the minimalist design of the FusionSolar Luna 2.0 does not feature an LCD screen or any buttons. This not only gives it a sleek, elegant look, but serves a practical purpose. From a safety perspective, vulnerable parts like screens, buttons and fans will fail within the lifetime of a piece of equipment and require maintenance, which is why they've been omitted.
The FusionSolar Luna 2.0 comes equipped with several other safety features too. It boasts cell-level, electrical, structural, active and emergency protection, including a built-in intelligent fire suppression kit for each battery.
Huawei has built the product to comply with the strictest international safety standard (NEC 2017) and it meets the fast shutdown requirements. In the event of an emergency, for example, the inverter shuts down the roof voltage quickly to 0V*. This ensures a higher personal safety guarantee for owners, installation and maintenance personnel and firefighters.
This Smart String ESS is also designed to withstand extreme cold and heat as well as wind and sand, meaning that it’s ideally suited to SA’s diverse geographic footprint. In addition, all FusionSolar Luna 2.0 customers will receive a 10-year full replacement warranty on purchase of the product.
The FusionSolar Luna 2.0 is now available to dealers, trade partners and installers. For more information, visit Solar.huawei.com/za
This article was sponsored by Huawei Digital Power Sub-Saharan Africa.
*Photovoltaic (PV) optimisers are needed for this function.