Hello smart solar life: Huawei launches FusionSolar Luna 2.0 in SA

The launch of Huawei FusionSolar Luna 2.0 Energy Storage System (ESS) by Huawei — leading global provider of digital power products and solutions — represents an important step in the technological advancement of energy storage systems in SA.

Given the country’s frequent power outages and unstable electricity supply, energy storage systems have become increasingly vital. By capturing and storing renewable energy like solar power, they provide an alternative power source for SA's electricity needs. Additionally, they contribute to balancing the power grid, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing electricity costs.

But, in a challenging electricity-scarce environment like SA, ensuring the safety of energy storage systems is crucial. These systems involve electrical equipment and battery technology, and improper installation or maintenance may lead to risks such as fires, electrical hazards and even adverse environmental impacts.

Ideal for residences and small, medium and macro enterprises, the FusionSolar Luna 2.0 aims to enhance the advantages that solar power and energy storage systems offer, while also mitigating the safety issues associated with them — and to do so while supporting seamless on-grid/off-grid switchover.