The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, with the state expected to call a new witness to the stand.
The trial resumed on Monday with defence lawyers expected to begin cross-examining ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena, who previously testified about the alleged murder weapon.
The court heard on Monday that Mangena's cross-examination could not begin because the defence was waiting to hear from the Legal Aid board whether it would finance the unpaid amount for the services of the expert they consulted.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
