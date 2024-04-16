South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

16 April 2024 - 10:08 By TIMESLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to continue at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, with the state expected to call a new witness to the stand.

The trial resumed on Monday with defence lawyers expected to begin cross-examining ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena, who previously testified about the alleged murder weapon.

The court heard on Monday that Mangena's cross-examination could not begin because the defence was waiting to hear from the Legal Aid board whether it would finance the unpaid amount for the services of the expert they consulted.

READ MORE:

Defence awaiting legal aid decision on funding of expert to rebut Meyiwa murder weapon evidence

Another delay has struck defence efforts to rebut ballistic expert evidence for the state linking a gun to soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
News
21 hours ago

Ntuli denies link to getaway car used in Meyiwa murder, saying he used vehicle only two years later

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the defence lawyer for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, on Monday told the court her client had no links to the alleged getaway ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mampara of the week: Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng

Where's your judgment, judge?
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
