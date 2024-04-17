South Africa

Bail application pending for Pinetown soldier accused of killing wife

17 April 2024 - 16:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Pinetown soldier Lwanda Zungu is accused of shooting his wife Tania at their home in January.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The bail application for Pinetown soldier Lwanda Zungu, who is charged with shooting his wife Tania multiple times at their home in January, is pending to allow the magistrate to gain clarity on some technical issues.

On Tuesday, defence advocate Muzi Mzelemu scuppered the state’s plans to forge ahead with the reading of an affidavit by the investigating officer.

At issue is a new annexure to the affidavit, likely to detail Tania's last days, which is expected to be brought by the state.

The defence closed its case after Zungu’s sister Lwanele testified in his bail bid.

Pinetown magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson adjourned the matter to April 25, saying she had a query she needed to resolve before she applied her mind and made an informed ruling.

“I have spoken to Mzelemu about the information I need him to address me on that so that I can make a decision on his application,” said Robinson.

Mzelemu, who was absent, was represented by his instructing attorney Lindokuhle Mthembu, who was accompanied by an associate identified as Russell Gumede.

Tania's mother Gwen Msane said she remained hopeful that the information would add more pressure for Zungu to be denied bail.

Zungu is charged with killing his wife by shooting her multiple times at their rented New Germany home. During the incident, Zungu’s children were at the home with Gwen.

During the brief court appearance on Wednesday, Zungu tried to avoid journalists and swore at those who took photographs of him. 

His family members were not at court.

