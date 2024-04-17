Lifestyle

5 fun ways to celebrate Dog Month with your fur babies

Tips to spend more time with your pup

17 April 2024 - 16:22 By Thango Ntwasa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Active Dog Month calls on parents of pups to try five ways to get their fur babies moving.
Active Dog Month calls on parents of pups to try five ways to get their fur babies moving.
Image: Supplied

It is not a late April Fool's post. This month is special for pet parents as it is meant to celebrate the fur members of your family.

Looking to get dog parents to spend more time with their dogs, Dr Guy Fyvie from Hill's Pet Nutrition said: “Dogs need as much play time, attention and exercise as humans, perhaps even more.” 

Fyvie believes spending time getting your dog moving is not only great for them physically but also emotionally as they will appreciate the quality time. With winter quickly sneaking up on us, this is another reason to keep your dog moving.

“Just like the colder weather can lead to stiffer and more painful joints for humans, so too does it affect our pets,” said Fyvie. 

If you don’t have an exercise routine for your dog, this is a perfect time to start. 

Fyvie said if pet parents need motivation to get out and about with their dogs, Hill’s has ideas to try this Active Dog Month to get them started. 

He said it is important to pay attention to your dog’s energy levels and signs they may not want to exercise or are easily tired. A visit to your vet can help guide you if you are concerned about the kind and extent of exercise your dog should be doing. 

“By getting active with your dog this month, you will not only be focusing on their health and wellbeing but also bolster your bond.”

LKG, Jeannie D, Joseph Dweba: Stars reveal what makes a champion pup

As judges for the Pet Slimmer programme, five local celebs let us in on reactions after crowning the competition’s new ambassador
Lifestyle
5 months ago
  • If you and your dog aren’t runners, start slowly. Walking, hiking and playing fetch are great ways to introduce physical activity into their routines and yours.
  • If your dog loves water, swimming is a great low impact exercise. Supervised swimming is specially good for older dogs who often suffer with painful joints. If your dog has joint issues, ask your vet about feeding Hill’s Prescription Diet Mobility food which is clinically proven to help improve a dog’s ability to run, walk and jump in as little as 21 days.
  • Setting up an obstacle course in your garden or at the park is a fun way to get your dog moving and provide a mental challenge. The kids will also love getting involved.
  • Just like us, dogs can get bored with the same exercise routine so remember to add in new routes or challenges. Treat dispensing balls are a great way to keep them moving and entertained.
  • Play dates with other socialised dogs are not only good to develop social skills but also to get your dog moving and playing. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

It’s not joy, it’s people pleasing: why dogs wag their tails

Thought your fur baby was feeling happy when wagging their tail? See how you got this wrong and more
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Forget about dates and get a pet for Valentine's Day

Whether it's puppy love or getting your catnip fix, here are nine reasons pets could be the the next love of your life.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Herbs for pets

Need a dog whisperer? These herbs can take care of your beloved pets’ health
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 5 skincare oils you need in your routine this winter Lifestyle
  2. Take the bite out of chilly weather with a homemade Crunchie Lifestyle
  3. 'Rust' armourer sentenced to 18 months in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin Lifestyle
  4. South African butts rated biggest in the world Lifestyle
  5. Prince Harry says travel industry must do more for local communities Lifestyle

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers