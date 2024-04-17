It is not a late April Fool's post. This month is special for pet parents as it is meant to celebrate the fur members of your family.
Looking to get dog parents to spend more time with their dogs, Dr Guy Fyvie from Hill's Pet Nutrition said: “Dogs need as much play time, attention and exercise as humans, perhaps even more.”
Fyvie believes spending time getting your dog moving is not only great for them physically but also emotionally as they will appreciate the quality time. With winter quickly sneaking up on us, this is another reason to keep your dog moving.
“Just like the colder weather can lead to stiffer and more painful joints for humans, so too does it affect our pets,” said Fyvie.
If you don’t have an exercise routine for your dog, this is a perfect time to start.
Fyvie said if pet parents need motivation to get out and about with their dogs, Hill’s has ideas to try this Active Dog Month to get them started.
He said it is important to pay attention to your dog’s energy levels and signs they may not want to exercise or are easily tired. A visit to your vet can help guide you if you are concerned about the kind and extent of exercise your dog should be doing.
“By getting active with your dog this month, you will not only be focusing on their health and wellbeing but also bolster your bond.”
5 fun ways to celebrate Dog Month with your fur babies
Tips to spend more time with your pup
Image: Supplied
It is not a late April Fool's post. This month is special for pet parents as it is meant to celebrate the fur members of your family.
Looking to get dog parents to spend more time with their dogs, Dr Guy Fyvie from Hill's Pet Nutrition said: “Dogs need as much play time, attention and exercise as humans, perhaps even more.”
Fyvie believes spending time getting your dog moving is not only great for them physically but also emotionally as they will appreciate the quality time. With winter quickly sneaking up on us, this is another reason to keep your dog moving.
“Just like the colder weather can lead to stiffer and more painful joints for humans, so too does it affect our pets,” said Fyvie.
If you don’t have an exercise routine for your dog, this is a perfect time to start.
Fyvie said if pet parents need motivation to get out and about with their dogs, Hill’s has ideas to try this Active Dog Month to get them started.
He said it is important to pay attention to your dog’s energy levels and signs they may not want to exercise or are easily tired. A visit to your vet can help guide you if you are concerned about the kind and extent of exercise your dog should be doing.
“By getting active with your dog this month, you will not only be focusing on their health and wellbeing but also bolster your bond.”
LKG, Jeannie D, Joseph Dweba: Stars reveal what makes a champion pup
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
It’s not joy, it’s people pleasing: why dogs wag their tails
Forget about dates and get a pet for Valentine's Day
Herbs for pets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos