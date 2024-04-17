Three suspects who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of Chinese national Lu Xiao last week are expected to appear in the Uitenhage magistrate's court on Thursday.
The 43-year-old man was kidnapped outside his place of employment in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) last Wednesday.
The Hawks based in Gqeberha, working with other law enforcement officers, received information about the suspects in an RDP house in Missionvale. Police found the victim chained and his face covered.
“Three suspects aged between 31 and 41 were arrested on the spot. The victim was rescued without the payment of the ransom,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.
A 9mm pistol, a shotgun, a Renault Triber and an Isuzu double cab bakkie were seized during the operation.
TimesLIVE
Chinese man freed from chains after being kidnapped, suspects arrested
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Three suspects who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of Chinese national Lu Xiao last week are expected to appear in the Uitenhage magistrate's court on Thursday.
The 43-year-old man was kidnapped outside his place of employment in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) last Wednesday.
The Hawks based in Gqeberha, working with other law enforcement officers, received information about the suspects in an RDP house in Missionvale. Police found the victim chained and his face covered.
“Three suspects aged between 31 and 41 were arrested on the spot. The victim was rescued without the payment of the ransom,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.
A 9mm pistol, a shotgun, a Renault Triber and an Isuzu double cab bakkie were seized during the operation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Man kidnapped outside his place of employment in Eastern Cape
Two Gauteng men in court for 'kidnapping' North West woman
Two Gauteng cops charged with kidnapping
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos