South Africa

Chinese man freed from chains after being kidnapped, suspects arrested

17 April 2024 - 20:33 By TimesLIVE
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Chinese national Lu Xiao. They will appear in court on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Three suspects who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of Chinese national Lu Xiao last week are expected to appear in the Uitenhage magistrate's court on Thursday. 

The 43-year-old man was kidnapped outside his place of employment in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) last Wednesday. 

The Hawks based in Gqeberha, working with other law enforcement officers, received information about the suspects in an RDP house in Missionvale. Police found the victim chained and his face covered. 

“Three suspects aged between 31 and 41 were arrested on the spot.  The victim was rescued without the payment of the ransom,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said. 

A 9mm pistol, a shotgun, a Renault Triber  and an Isuzu double cab bakkie were seized during the operation. 

TimesLIVE 

