South Africa

Two Gauteng cops charged with kidnapping

11 April 2024 - 09:31
The two police officers are not allowed to book out any firearm should their employment be continued until the matter has been finalised. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Two Gauteng police officers charged with kidnapping and defeating the administration of justice were on Wednesday released by the Khutsong magistrate’s court on R5,000 bail.

The duo were arrested on March 13 after allegedly kidnapping a man from his home.

Sgt Isaac Mathe Mokalolise, 39, from Sebokeng, Const Phumlani Dlamini, 30, from Meyerton, and two accomplices who are still being sought, allegedly went to the victim’s house on the West Rand in a state vehicle earlier that day.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said they told the victim they had articles that belonged to him and that he should accompany them to a police station.

“The complainant informed them that he did not report anything missing. They insisted, and the complainant obliged because he believed they were police officers and they also showed him their service cards. While driving, they turned in the opposite direction instead of driving towards the police station,” she said.

Mahanjana said when the man asked what they were doing the two accomplices pointed a firearm at him.

She said the man screamed when he saw his brother's car driving past while still on the road.

“The brother saw him and followed the car driven by the police officers and managed to stop it. The two accomplices fled the scene. An off-duty police officer who saw the commotion, went to the scene to enquire [what was going on]. Upon realising that a possible crime was being committed, he escorted the two police officers to the police station where they were arrested,” Mahanjana said.

The two officers told the court they intend to plead not guilty.

Their bail conditions include that they must not enter the Merafong district and cannot leave their area of jurisdiction without informing the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to April 26 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

