South Africa

Sergeant attending to domestic violence complaint shot dead with own pistol

17 April 2024 - 21:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot dead an on-duty police sergeant in Mamre on Wednesday. File photo.
Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot dead an on-duty police sergeant in Mamre on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 44-year-old on-duty police sergeant was shot dead in Mamre in the Western Cape on Wednesday. 

The sergeant and his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint about 12.45pm at Klapmuts Street.

“Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly during a scuffle took the service pistol of the deceased police official and fatally shot him,” police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said. 

The suspect also opened fire on the sergeant’s partner before fleeing the scene. The partner was not hurt. 

“It is disheartening that a police official responding to a complaint is shot with his own service pistol. Police are there protect community members. They should not come under attack,” Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Pappas believes net is tightening around killers of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas believes police are close to finding the killers of the local council's chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu who was gunned down ...
Politics
2 days ago

Ekangala man admits to murdering year-old nephew for 'satanic sacrifice'

The Pretoria high court on Wednesday sentenced a man from Ekangala to life imprisonment for killing his one-year-old nephew as a “satanic sacrifice”.
News
2 weeks ago

North West police officer shot dead during botched robbery

North West police are mourning the loss of one of their own who was shot dead during a botched robbery.
News
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears South Africa
  2. Another honorary doctorate for Esther Mahlangu, for 'mathematical prowess' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Volkswagen competitor seriously injured in Kyalami race news
  4. Hennops excursion where two pupils drowned was not sanctioned: Chiloane South Africa
  5. Price of petrol set to rise in May, diesel to decrease news

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers