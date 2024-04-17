South Africa

North West police officer shot dead during botched robbery

17 April 2024 - 11:49 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Const Mogoro Clement Makola.
Const Mogoro Clement Makola.
Image: Supplied

North West police are mourning the loss of one of their own who was shot dead during a botched robbery.

Const Mogoro Clement Makola, 31, was killed on Monday in Lekgalong village near Marikana outside Rustenburg.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “According to information, off-duty Makola was coming out of a shop when he was approached by the three men. One of them pointed a firearm at him and demanded money.

“In an attempt to disarm the suspect, Mokola was shot several times in the upper body.

“The trio fled the scene on foot while the victim’s wife transported him to Kanana clinic. However, he was declared dead on arrival.”

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects and no arrests have been made.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena conveyed his condolences to Makola's loved ones and condemned the incident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Son arrested for murder after mother’s body found in wheelbarrow

A 42-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother and carried her body in a wheelbarrow is expected to appear in the Tiyani magistrate's court later ...
News
6 hours ago

Police on the hunt for armed men who killed three in Inanda

Three people were fatally shot and one person escaped unharmed when armed gunmen stormed homes in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Q&A with Ipid head Dikeledi Ntlatseng on extrajudicial killings by police

Extrajudicial killings by police are becoming frighteningly common. Chris Barron asked Dikeledi Ntlatseng, the executive director of the Independent ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Alleged cop killer shot dead in shoot-out with police in KZN

A suspect wanted for the killing of an off-duty police officer on Sunday was killed in a shoot-out with police in Clermont on Monday.
News
1 month ago

Cop's widow and her lover sentenced to life for his murder

The Polokwane high court has sentenced the widow of a slain police officer and her lover to life in prison for his murder.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Volkswagen competitor seriously injured in Kyalami race news
  2. Another honorary doctorate for Esther Mahlangu, for 'mathematical prowess' South Africa
  3. Three suspects linked to 30 murders shot dead in Booysens, Joburg South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane’s urgent challenge of nonpayment of gratuity postponed South Africa
  5. Price of petrol set to rise in May, diesel to decrease news

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers