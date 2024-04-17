Soccer

SuperSport held by Polokwane, Stellenbosch also frustrated by Sekhukhune

17 April 2024 - 21:54 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LUCAS MORIPE STADIUM
Polokwane City midfielder Oswin Appollis is challenged by Siviwe Magidigidi of SuperSport United during their DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
TUSSLE Polokwane City midfielder Oswin Appollis is challenged by Siviwe Magidigidi of SuperSport United during their DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United were held to a 1-1 draw by spirited Polokwane City during their DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night. 

City opened the scoring from the effort of Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis after 54 minutes but 10-man United clawed their way back to force the share of the spoils through a header by Etiosa Ighodaro after the hour mark. 

With this result, SuperSport have gone eight league matches without a win since December when they beat Orlando Pirates 3-1 and they are faced with a mountain to climb to finish in the top three. 

During this unproductive run since the beginning of the year which has yielded two losses and six draws, they are occupying fifth spot on the log standings below Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.

On the other hand, this result does not help City that much as they have won only once from their last six league matches. They remain at the bottom half of the table and have a lot of work to do to finish the season in the top eight. 

United suffered a massive blow after 28 minutes when goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was sent for an early shower by referee Tshidiso Maruping for fouling Mokibelo Ramabu outside the penalty box. 

In that incident where he brought down advancing Ramabu, Goss was also guilty of handling the ball outside his area in a desperate attempt to clear the danger.

United's coach was forced to make a change and he sacrificed striker Bradley Grobler with reserve goalkeeper Washington Arubi as they were faced with the difficult task of playing the remainder of the match with a man short. 

City in the second half got off to the best possible start when Appollis pounced from close range after they put together a neat move into the United danger area after 54 minutes. 

Appollis, who cut his professional teeth at United, was muted in his celebrations against his former club but his teammates did not care as they mobbed him in wild excitement. 

United equalised after 65 minutes when Etiosa Ighodaro cleanly connected with a well-taken cross from Aphiwe Baliti, there were a few notable chances during the remainder of the half but they had to settle for the share of the spoils. 

In the other match played in Wednesday night, Sekhukhune United scored a late goal by Chibuike Ohizu to also force a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. 

