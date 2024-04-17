South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

17 April 2024 - 10:08 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Wednesday in the high court in Pretoria.

On Tuesday, a representative from the Legal Aid board, Flavia Isola, told the court the defence's application for funding for its private ballistic expert was submitted on April 5, a few days before the resumption of the trial after recess. Isola said the defence had not yet furnished them with the costs of the expert. However, she indicated if the costs were less than R50,000 the approval could take about two days. It would take longer if the amount was higher.

Defence advocate Charles Mnisi said the expert's preliminary report was ready.

Having considered this, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng postponed ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena's cross-examination by a month.

Proceedings were halted early as the defence raised an issue concerning amendments of a witness' affidavit during testimony.

The state introduced witness Lt-Col Gideon Gouws, who took over the data analysis in the case after Col Lambertus Steyn retired. Gouws testified that on September 4 2023 he was asked by lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda to analyse some cellphones. Steyn has already testified about how he analysed data from cellphones belonging to various accused, linking them to each other.

