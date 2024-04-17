World

New Zealand statistics agency releases erroneous inflation data

17 April 2024 - 10:00 By Lucy Craymer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The errors were only on the Infoshare site, which is the quickest way to retrieve released data, and in one CSV file. Stats NZ said all other consumer price index data, key facts and news stories were correct. File phoot.
The errors were only on the Infoshare site, which is the quickest way to retrieve released data, and in one CSV file. Stats NZ said all other consumer price index data, key facts and news stories were correct. File phoot.
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

New Zealand's statistics agency said it released erroneous data when publishing first quarter inflation figures to its data portal on Wednesday, including releasing the wrong headline inflation figure.

The error saw incorrect first quarter inflation data published on Stats New Zealand's Infoshare data website, the bureau said in statement. A number of news organisations including Reuters subsequently reported the wrong numbers.

The errors were only on the Infoshare site, which is the quickest way to retrieve released data, and in one CSV file. Stats NZ said all other consumer price index data, key facts and news stories were correct.

“This error is the responsibility of Stats NZ, there was no fault of the wire agencies. We apologise to all affected customers,” said Jason Attewell, general manager economic and environment insights at Stats NZ.

“The issue was corrected as quickly as possible after Stats NZ became aware.”

He said Stats NZ acknowledges CPI data is widely used, and the incorrect information has wide implications.

“The issue was caused by human error and Stats NZ is reviewing its processes to ensure it doesn't happen again,” the statement added.

The New Zealand dollar fell to an intraday low of $0.5862 from $0.5883 immediately after the data was released before moving higher as markets reacted to the correct data and pared back expectations of a rate cut in the near term.

The correct data showed CPI rose 4.0% on a year-on-year basis but that non-tradable inflation remained sticky at 5.8%.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Missiles, drones and warships the priority as Australia plans $32bn defence boost

Australia will boost defence spending by A$50.3bn (R616.12bn) over the next decade and reshuffle its weapons programs to emphasise missiles, drones ...
News
4 hours ago

Father of Sydney church attacker says no signs of radicalism, community leader says

The father of the teenager that stabbed an Assyrian bishop during a church service in Sydney saw no signs of radicalism, a community leader said on ...
News
7 hours ago

Ex-Australia batter Slater collapses as he is refused bail on domestic violence charges

Former Australia batter Michael Slater was refused bail by a court in Queensland state on Tuesday after being remanded in police custody and charged ...
Sport
22 hours ago

US growth may be a global boon, but inflation could derail the train

US economic growth that keeps motoring above its potential is emerging as a key prop for an ongoing global expansion, but spillovers from ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Volkswagen competitor seriously injured in Kyalami race news
  2. Another honorary doctorate for Esther Mahlangu, for 'mathematical prowess' South Africa
  3. Three suspects linked to 30 murders shot dead in Booysens, Joburg South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane’s urgent challenge of nonpayment of gratuity postponed South Africa
  5. Price of petrol set to rise in May, diesel to decrease news

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers