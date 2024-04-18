How Woolworths apples can help save the world
By joining the call for regenerative agriculture, we can soften our impact on the planet and create a more sustainable future for all, says the retailer
In a bold endeavour to address the interconnected crises of climate change, water scarcity and environmental degradation, Woolworths announced the launch of a visionary campaign as part of its Farming for the Future programme, which aims to help regenerate the Earth through sustainable agriculture.
Nature is disappearing faster than ever, and multiple living species are vanishing at an alarming rate. Our planet, people and animals everywhere are at risk. More than a decade ago, in line with its commitment to protect the environment we so heavily rely on, Woolworths shifted its focus to regenerative agriculture, a sustainable approach to help restore and heal the land.
At the heart of the recently launched campaign lies a deep reverence for the Earth as a unified ecosystem, where every action reverberates across the planet. By visiting Woolworth's interactive Farming for the Future online platform, you are invited to reimagine agriculture not as a factory but as an integral part of the natural world, where each decision is guided by principles of regeneration, resilience and interconnectedness.
At present, Woolworths has 319 suppliers across its produce, horticulture, wine and dairy departments who are part of its pioneering Farming for the Future programme — a cutting-edge approach to agriculture that's grounded in science and aimed at mitigating climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter (promoting healthy soil) and restoring biodiversity.
Woolworths believes that sustainable agriculture is not just about producing food; it's about nurturing the earth and safeguarding the future of life on this planetLatiefa Behardien, chief food technology and sustainability officer
“Our approach to farming is rooted in the belief that every little thing on this Earth is linked,” says Latiefa Behardien, chief food technology and sustainability officer at Woolworths. “Through using suppliers who adopt Farming for the Future practices, we're hoping to take the frayed edges of our ecosystem and stitch them back together, one sustainable farming practice at a time.”
The Farming for the Future programme adopts a holistic approach that manages the entire farming process — from seed to shelf — and is about more than just producing quality food.
Woolworths gathers data points from individual farms on aspects such as soil health, water usage, crop protection, energy consumption, irrigation effectiveness, as well as leakages and wastewater management. With an independent specialist by its side, the retailer assesses and certifies farms using scientific data. With this data-based approach, the farmers can work towards continuous improvements, producing more food and earning more profits, while enhancing ecosystem capacity.
Central to the campaign's mission is the use of science to protect and conserve water resources, recognising water as a precious and finite resource, essential for all life on Earth. By leveraging innovative water-saving techniques, such as precision irrigation and soil moisture monitoring, farmers can minimise water usage while maximising crop yields, ensuring the long-term viability of agriculture in water-stressed regions.
In addition to water conservation, Farming for the Future prioritises the reduction of carbon emissions to support human survival and regenerate the Earth. By adopting regenerative farming practices, such as cover cropping, agroforestry and no-till agriculture, farmers can sequester carbon from the atmosphere, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and build soil health and resilience.
As part of the campaign launch, Woolworths introduced an immersive digital experience designed to educate, inspire and empower people worldwide to join the call for sustainable agriculture. By visiting this interactive online platform, you can get glimpse into the future of agriculture, learning more about innovative sustainable farming practices and how they work.
“We believe that sustainable agriculture is not just about producing food; it's about nurturing the Earth and safeguarding the future of life on this planet,” says Behardien. “By promoting Farming for the Future, we're inviting individuals, communities and organisations to join us in restoring the balance of our ecosystems and creating a world where every apple truly has the power to save the Earth.”
Farming for the Future represents a beacon of hope in the face of environmental crisis, offering a path towards a more resilient, regenerative and sustainable future for all.
Immerse yourself in the digital experience here: Wooliesfarmingforthefuture.co.za
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.