How Woolworths apples can help save the world

In a bold endeavour to address the interconnected crises of climate change, water scarcity and environmental degradation, Woolworths announced the launch of a visionary campaign as part of its Farming for the Future programme, which aims to help regenerate the Earth through sustainable agriculture.

Nature is disappearing faster than ever, and multiple living species are vanishing at an alarming rate. Our planet, people and animals everywhere are at risk. More than a decade ago, in line with its commitment to protect the environment we so heavily rely on, Woolworths shifted its focus to regenerative agriculture, a sustainable approach to help restore and heal the land.

At the heart of the recently launched campaign lies a deep reverence for the Earth as a unified ecosystem, where every action reverberates across the planet. By visiting Woolworth's interactive Farming for the Future online platform, you are invited to reimagine agriculture not as a factory but as an integral part of the natural world, where each decision is guided by principles of regeneration, resilience and interconnectedness.

At present, Woolworths has 319 suppliers across its produce, horticulture, wine and dairy departments who are part of its pioneering Farming for the Future programme — a cutting-edge approach to agriculture that's grounded in science and aimed at mitigating climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter (promoting healthy soil) and restoring biodiversity.