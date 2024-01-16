Woolworths is charting the path to a sustainable 2024 and beyond

As we stride further into the 21st century, let’s reflect on the pivotal discussions and developments of the past year, which will shape the trajectory of sustainability in 2024 and beyond.

Climate change is at the forefront of sustainability discussions. Last year kicked off with the publishing of the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Top 10 Risks Report and, though the top short-term risk for 2023 was “cost of living”, it was closely followed by “natural disasters and extreme weather events”. Even more noteworthy was that the top four long-term risks were all intricately linked to “climate change” and “biodiversity and ecosystem collapse”.

On a positive note, the UN Climate Change Conference (#COP28) closed off the year with a number of significant outcomes, including agreement on financing for loss and damage [to assist developing countries in dealing with the effects of climate change] as well as a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels.