Woolworths is charting the path to a sustainable 2024 and beyond
The company is committed to working with suppliers and partners to create a more resilient, planet-positive and environmentally responsible future
As we stride further into the 21st century, let’s reflect on the pivotal discussions and developments of the past year, which will shape the trajectory of sustainability in 2024 and beyond.
Climate change is at the forefront of sustainability discussions. Last year kicked off with the publishing of the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Top 10 Risks Report and, though the top short-term risk for 2023 was “cost of living”, it was closely followed by “natural disasters and extreme weather events”. Even more noteworthy was that the top four long-term risks were all intricately linked to “climate change” and “biodiversity and ecosystem collapse”.
On a positive note, the UN Climate Change Conference (#COP28) closed off the year with a number of significant outcomes, including agreement on financing for loss and damage [to assist developing countries in dealing with the effects of climate change] as well as a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels.
Woolworths agrees that “climate change” and “biodiversity and ecosystem collapse” are major crises and is constantly looking at new practices and technology to reduce its carbon footprint, which has translated into various actions.
This includes Woolworths' Farming for the Future programme, which works closely with the company's food producers to reduce their carbon footprint and foster a resilience to climate change and shifting weather patterns.
Last year Woolworths celebrated its 15-year partnership with WWF SA, which recognises the inherent business risk in nature loss. The next phase of this partnership is aimed at redefining the ways in which the company interacts with nature, striving for systemic changes with a broad-reaching impact.
The persistent challenge of load-shedding is unfortunately not going to dim. But it will continue to encourage the growth of renewable energy as renewable energy alternatives and options become more accessible and affordable. Last year, working in partnership with DSV & Everlectric, Woolworths rolled out 41 electric delivery vehicles for its online shopping deliveries. This equates to the majority of the company's deliveries in Gauteng and Cape Town and, on an annual basis, has the potential to save more than 400,000kg of tailpipe carbon emissions. To power the vans, electricity is sourced as far as possible from renewable sources by using DSV’s extensive solar infrastructure at its Gauteng and Cape Town facilities.
Last year, also as part of Woolworths' commitment to reduce carbon emissions, it unveiled its first sustainably powered refrigeration trailer. Through a specially adapted axle, kinetic energy is converted into electricity, powering the refrigeration unit. This innovative technology offers tractor-independent, 100% electric cooling for the trailer, using free and sustainable power resulting in zero trailer carbon emissions.
Heading into 2024, climate change, biodiversity loss, plastic management and energy will continue to dominate sustainability discussions. Global climate agreements and collaborative efforts within businesses are crucial in the collective mission to reduce carbon emissions. But let’s not forget that beyond the environmental considerations, the ethical facet of sustainability is also paramount.
Woolworths believes that progressing social cohesion is a business imperative because a divided society is not a good foundation for a sustainable business. Last year, Woolworths Holdings became a foundational member of Ethical Trading Initiatives (ETI). ETI is an alliance of companies, trade unions and NGOs who work closely together to collectively promote respect for workers’ rights in supply chains.
The robust sustainability and ethical discussions of 2023 have set the stage for a transformative year in 2024. As we embrace the trends and challenges of 2024, it's essential for individuals, businesses and governments to commit to sustainable practices and work together to create a more resilient, planet-positive and environmentally responsible future.
