South Africa

R65k bribe offered to cops during KZN guest house raid forfeited to state

18 April 2024 - 10:54
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An amount of R65k offered by a suspect to police officers conducting a raid at a guest house in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in April last year has been forfeited to the state Stock photo.
An amount of R65k offered by a suspect to police officers conducting a raid at a guest house in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in April last year has been forfeited to the state  Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Bribery money offered to police officers conducting a raid at a guest house in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast has been forfeited to the state, the Hawks confirmed on Thursday.

This comes after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was granted a final forfeiture order for the R65,800 a suspect offered police in exchange for not being arrested.

The order was granted by the KwaDukuza magistrate's court.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the money was seized during the entity's operation in Ballito in March last year.

“Members received information about [alleged] fraud activities taking place in one of the guest houses in Ballito. They proceeded to the estate and a search was conducted. Computers and other gadgets were seized. During the operation, the accused offered R65,800 to the police. Police charged the accused for offering gratification to the police,” he said.

The matter was referred to Hawks members from the asset forfeiture investigation unit, who worked with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to secure the final forfeiture order. 

Mhlongo said the forfeited cash was deposited into the criminal assets recovery account (CARA) on Tuesday.

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal boss Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona congratulated the team on the good work.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two KZN suspects arrested after 'kidnapping six, demanding ransom'

Two KwaZulu-Natal suspects aged 33 and 41 have been arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly kidnapped six people and demanded a ransom.
News
1 week ago

Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident

A man has been arrested in connection with a car accident involving former president Jacob Zuma, police confirmed on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Life behind bars for man who killed three family members in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Mthunzini on Wednesday sentenced Ntuthuko Mthethwa to four life terms for murdering three family members in Eshowe in ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another honorary doctorate for Esther Mahlangu, for 'mathematical prowess' South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. Price of petrol set to rise in May, diesel to decrease news
  4. LISTEN | 'There was communication between the accused,' Senzo Meyiwa trial hears South Africa
  5. Sergeant attending to domestic violence complaint shot dead with own pistol South Africa

Latest Videos

PSG upset Barcelona to book a duel against Dortmund in UCL semis
Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers