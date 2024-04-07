Two KwaZulu-Natal suspects aged 33 and 41 have been arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly kidnapped six people and demanded a ransom.
The pair were arrested on Saturday night at a house in Newlands East after a kidnapping incident in Pietermaritzburg last Friday.
Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE and said the suspects would appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The suspects had allegedly demanded R120,000 for the release of the six men.
Mhlongo said the men were allegedly held at a house and tortured by the suspects.
Magma Security also confirmed the incident and said they were working with the police and other law enforcement agencies on the case.
It is unclear whether the suspects had already extorted some money from the six men.
Two KZN suspects arrested after allegedly kidnapping six people and demanding ransom
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
Two KwaZulu-Natal suspects aged 33 and 41 have been arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly kidnapped six people and demanded a ransom.
The pair were arrested on Saturday night at a house in Newlands East after a kidnapping incident in Pietermaritzburg last Friday.
Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE and said the suspects would appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The suspects had allegedly demanded R120,000 for the release of the six men.
Mhlongo said the men were allegedly held at a house and tortured by the suspects.
Magma Security also confirmed the incident and said they were working with the police and other law enforcement agencies on the case.
It is unclear whether the suspects had already extorted some money from the six men.
READ MORE:
KZN man sentenced to life for raping 73-year-old woman
Ipid investigates shoot-outs between police and suspects in KZN and Mpumalanga
Tables turn on Pennyville residents who allegedly attacked man after girl ‘goes missing’
Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap about 100 in weekend attacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos