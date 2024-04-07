South Africa

Two KZN suspects arrested after allegedly kidnapping six people and demanding ransom

07 April 2024 - 15:38
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Two KwaZulu-Natal suspects aged 33 and 41 have been arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly kidnapped six people and demanded a ransom. 

The pair were arrested on Saturday night at a house in Newlands East after a kidnapping incident in Pietermaritzburg last Friday. 

Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE and said the suspects would appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

The suspects had allegedly demanded R120,000 for the release of the six men. 

Mhlongo said the men were allegedly held at a house and tortured by the suspects. 

Magma Security also confirmed the incident and said they were working with the police and other law enforcement agencies on the case. 

It is unclear whether the suspects had already extorted some money from the six men.

