South Africa

WATCH | Eastern Pretoria without power after Mooikloof substation fire

18 April 2024 - 10:04
Parts of eastern Pretoria are without power after the Mooikloof substation caught fire and triggered a trip at Nyala in-feed station. File photo.
Image: City of Tshwane

Parts of eastern Pretoria have been without power since Wednesday evening after the Mooikloof substation caught fire and triggered a trip at Nyala in-feed station.

This was confirmed by City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, who said areas affected include parts of Moreleta Park Mooikloof, surrounding farms, Pretoria Hospital and Woodhill Plastic View.

The area's councillor Malcolm de Klerk posted a video of the site, confirming the fire had been isolated and that emergency services personnel were at the scene.

Utilities and regional operations co-ordination MMC Themba Fosi said a team would assess the damage.

“Only then can we be able to give the output as to the ETR and the extent of the damage. The teams from the councillor's side will give an update to residents throughout the course of the day until restoration.

“We are putting all hands on deck in making sure that we expedite the restoration together with the councillors and MMC,” he said.

The city said further details would be provided as their team is investigating.

TimesLIVE

