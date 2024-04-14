Power from Free State solar farm set to be ‘wheeled’
New battery technology now exists to store electricity from renewables in data centres around the country
14 April 2024 - 00:00
Africa Data Centres (ADC) has begun construction of a new solar farm in the Free State that will transmit power, via Eskom and municipal grids, to its data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.