South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

18 April 2024 - 11:07 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Thursday at the high court in Pretoria.

Back on the stand on Wednesday, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other. Data from cellphones confiscated from murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.

Pictures of a firearm, a murder article and a lawyer's phone number were among the data extracted from the accused's cellphones.
21 hours ago

1 day ago

2 days ago

3 weeks ago
