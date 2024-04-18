The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Thursday at the high court in Pretoria.
Back on the stand on Wednesday, cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws said the accused had been in communication with each other. Data from cellphones confiscated from murder accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli came under the spotlight.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
